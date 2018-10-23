Roman Reigns reveals fight with leukemia

Roman Reigns opened this week’s episode of RAW with a shocking announcement. Reigns revealed he’s been living with leukemia for 11 years and now the disease has returned to haunt him.

Because of this unfortunate turn of events, Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Championship right there and then, much to the shock and disappointment of the WWE Universe. Reigns pointed he’s not done “whooping leukemia’s ass once again” and he’ll take a leave of absence to focus on his health. “I will beat this, I will be back, and you will see me very, very soon,” Reigns said defiantly. After his passionate speech, he was greeted by Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, both visibly emotional as they embrace and head to the back. WWE has officially released a statement regarding Reigns’ announcement.

STAMFORD, Conn., October 22, 2018 – Tonight on Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anoa’i) announced that he is relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship and taking a leave of absence from WWE as he once again fights leukemia, which had been in remission since late 2008. Reigns is taking his battle with leukemia public in an effort to raise awareness and funds for research in order to advance cures for the disease.

Photo from WWE.com