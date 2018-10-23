5 Superstars who got fired on live TV

Losing your job sucks, but at least most job firings are private and personal. WWE Superstars aren’t so lucky. Whenever they screw up big time or piss the boss off, they can be fired on the spot and in front of millions watching around the world.

From guys who didn’t deserve to be fired to the one who totally did, these public firings have generated a lot of reactions from the WWE Universe. Here are just some of the poor bastards who got kicked to the curb on live television.

James Ellsworth

Word of advice: never insult your boss. Any workplace would tell you that but somehow, no one talked to James Ellsworth about it. So on the July 24, 2018 edition of SmackDown Live, Ellsworth got his ass fired after interrupting AJ Styles’ SummerSlam announcement and calling GM Paige a joke. Carmella’s former valet/pet was certainly in over his head that night and if he just learned how to shut up for once, he’d still be working for the WWE today.

John Laurinaitis

John Laurinaitis was one of the most hated authority figures in WWE. Fans and Superstars alike wanted to see this buffoon out of power. So when his job was placed at the hands of Big Show at No Way Out 2012, literally every Superstar helped stop the giant from winning against John Cena in a Steel Cage match. Cena eventually won the match, prompting Vince McMahon to fire Laurinaitis. Cena dumped him with an AA through the announce table for good measure.

Big Show

You have no idea how many times the Big Show has lost his job. For the sake of convenience, let’s use the time when Stephanie McMahon made the 7-foot giant cry in the middle of the ring. On the October 7, 2013 edition of RAW, Big Show became the latest casualty of The Authority after Stephanie McMahon slapped him in the face and fired him right there and then. He got the last laugh though as Show got to punch Triple H in the face later that night.

Dolph Ziggler, Ryback, Erick Rowan

Three firings for the price of one! The Authority orchestrated this one on the January 5, 2015 edition of RAW, a week after they guilted John Cena into reinstating them. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon chose to punish Team Cena, the ones who got them fired at Survivor Series 2014, by throwing Cena an appreciation party. They then fired Cena’s teammates Dolph Ziggler, Ryback, and Erick Rowan on the spot as Cena looked on in disbelief.

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has fired a bunch of people over the years that it’s weird to see him on the other side of the fence. This is exactly what happened on the July 18, 2011 edition of RAW. Everyone though Vince would fire John Cena after losing to CM Punk at Money in the Bank, but Triple H came out and instead told Vince that WWE’s board of directors decided to fire Vince McMahon. Surprisingly enough, the WWE Universe gave Vince a standing ovation as he left the ring.

