5 wrestlers who died while performing

The world of professional wrestling can be incredibly brutal. What constitutes the modern-day ‘superstar’ comes after years of practice, hard work and dedication. The chiseled bodies and the extravagant lifestyle in the public eye can be somewhat misleading to those who don’t understand the true dynamics of what makes a wrestler, and perhaps the amount of sacrifice made to get there can never quite be replicated by the masses.

Having said that, the will to entertain large crowds around the world is stronger than ever in the minds of pro-wrestlers, and they may be willing to go to any lengths in order to achieve this. That would of course, involve putting their own bodies through hell and high water to get the right reaction from crowds in attendance, and in many cases, this would even involve cheating death every step of the way.

The flamboyance of the WWE for example, is a far cry from the effort their talent put in the ring every single night and spending just a day in the ring can make a believer out of the staunchest critic. What these performers put themselves through on a nightly basis is pretty awe-inspiring, but sometimes they tend to go too far. So far that their own bodies might give way. Here are some such instances:

#5 Luther Lindsay

Few would have heard his name, but Luther Lindsay was destined for greatness after establishing himself as one of the first African-American wrestlers to make it to the top. Lindsay was famous during the 1950s and 1960s when the likes of Gorgeous George and Buddy Rogers were mixing it up in the old WWE. He was a stand-out performer at the infamous ‘Hart Dungeon’ run by Bret Hart’s father Stu Hart.

Unfortunately for Lindsay, a 1972 match turned out to be his last after he landed a splash on his opponent and actually won the match, but remained unconscious soon after. After being taken to the back, he was pronounced dead due to a sudden heart attack.

#4 Perro Aguayo Jr.

In one of pro-wrestling’s most recent shocking deaths, Perro Aguayo Jr. suddenly passed away on March 25th 2015 during a tag team match featuring himself and WWE legend Rey Mysterio. The match also featured Manik and was held in Tijuana, Mexico. The match seemed routine up until the latter stages where Aguayo was set up by Mysterio for the iconic ‘619’ move in the middle rope.

Aguayo’s partner Manik suddenly fell on the same rope however, and the former was instantly knocked out. He never got back up and was later declared dead due to three fractured vertebrae.

#3 Mike Dibiase

‘Iron’ Mike Dibiase is the reason we ever got the legendary career of ‘The Million-Dollar Man’ Ted Dibiase, who was his son. Dibiase Sr. was one of the most prolific performers of his time, and won several championships around the world in his heyday.

On a fateful night in 1969 however, he chose to compete in a ring at the age of 45, and grappled with Mountain Man Mike. He suffered a heart attack mid-fight however and collapsed as a result. WWE and WCW legend Harley Race tried his best to revive him but was unsuccessful in his attempts.

#2 Jeanette Wolfe

As wrestling started to take off in the 1950s, women began to make waves in the sport as well. Ladies like Mildred Burke were well established by then and new stars were on the horizon.

One such would-be star was young Jeanette Wolfe was being trained to be the next big thing in the wrestling world. In a tag team match starring WWE hall of famer Mae Young however, she collapsed in the ring. After tagging out surprisingly during the match, Wolfe stood on the apron dazed and confused and then suddenly fell down. She never got back up and was pronounced dead soon after.

#1 Owen Hart

One of wrestling’s most beloved figures passed away in 1999 due to perhaps no fault of his own. Owen Hart was the brother of the legendary Bret Hart and a graduate of his father’s ‘Hart Dungeon’. After making it big alongside his brothers in the ‘Hart Foundation’, Owen fought some of the biggest names in the business including Stone Cold Steve Austin.

His rivalry with brother Bret is an iconic one and his work with The Rock has been appreciated by all sections of the WWE fan base. However, his latest gimmick The Blue Blazer, came to a shocking end while attempting a pre-match stunt.

Owen was meant to be lowered to the ring via a cable from the top of the arena, but it snapped mid-way and Hart came tumbling down from 78 feet. The fall was enough to cause massive internal bleeding and later he was revealed on live TV to have died.