Cody Rhodes: Bullet Club in WWE “pretty possible”

Fresh off form winning the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes told reporters this past Sunday that Bullet Club may be headed to the WWE sooner than later.

“Everyone has different opinions and it’s hard to get the opinion of someone when it’s, ‘Hey what do you wanna do? What is the next thing you wanna do?’ There’s five of us that’s a core unit that plan to stick together and hopefully we can really do that. I don’t want to make any judgments as I’ve had a great time with these guys. I’d like The Elite to continue and I’d like to bring you guys something like an All In sequel,” Cody said when asked about the possibility of him coming back to the WWE.

Cody then teased that he will bring the Bullet Club to the WWE next year. “Well my own promotion is still ROH. I know the big what-to-do is, oh, January 1 we are going to show up on WWE… Pretty possible,” Cody said, referring to his contract expiring on January 1, 2019. “”But my own promotion is still ROH and I love ROH. The ROH world champion, Jay Lethal, if you recall my very first match [at Final Battle 2016]: Jay Lethal, Hammerstein Ballroom. Just beat the hell out of him. Just embarrassed him. The whole franchise act – whack, whack, whack, Cross Rhodes 1-2-3. Wouldn’t that be something?” Cody added.

Cody also praised the boldness of other wrestlers who tend to stray outside the normal career path in wrestling. “In 2019 there’s more wrestlers with no fear than ever before. I don’t fear anything. I don’t fear Vince McMahon. I don’t fear Triple H. I don’t fear Hunter [Johnston] from ROH. I don’t fear Gedo from [New Japan]. I do the best job I can do and the guys I link up with do it the exact same way. And I think that’s good for wrestling,” Cody said.

(Photo from WWE.com, Transcription from WrestlingInc.com)

