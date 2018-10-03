5 superstars with the sneakiest disguises

WWE Superstars are the most recognizable celebrities in the world. No matter what they do, they somehow stand out from the rest. Because of this, some Superstars developed disguises to avoid getting noticed in public and in the ring. It’s surprisingly handy when you’re trying to sneak up on your rival and in the supermarket.

But these five Superstars didn’t just put on a mustache and cap. They went all out with hiding their identities and fooled everyone in the process. FOX Sports Philippines compiled some of these genius disguises. Try to check if you can spot them from their false facade.

Becky Lynch’s Alter Ego

Let’s just say Alexa Bliss is once crafty minx. She has avoided facing Becky Lynch one-on-one on a number of circumstances. Lynch has had enough and decided to get creative with it. So on the December 20, 2016 edition of SmackDown Live, Bliss took on the mysterious La Luchadora and lost. She was in for a shock when it was revealed that Becky Lynch is La Luchadora and the latter just earned herself a title shot for Bliss’ title the following week.

Becky Lynch’s Unrecognizable Fan

Becky Lynch flexed her talent on espionage one again on the September 11, 2018 edition of SmackDown Live. As part of her mission to make Charlotte Flair’s life a living hell, Lynch would launch sneak attacks against Flair anytime. This time, she was the ultimate photobomber as she pretended to be a fan at ringside and ruined Flair’s selfie with an actual fan. Her disguise was so convincing, literally no one saw her coming when the attack happened.

Dean Ambrose’s Crew Member

Just like Becky Lynch, Dean Ambrose is a master of disguise. He’s been a giant gift box, a teddy bear, and even a hotdog seller. But his most prominent disguise was revealed on the May 19, 2016 edition of SmackDown. When Chris Jericho asked to be placed inside the Ambrose Asylum structure, one of the crew members who set it all up was actually Dean Ambrose. It’s always a bad idea when you’re locked in any enclosure with Ambrose.

CM Punk’s Deadman Druid

In 2013, CM Punk went to hell in back just to insult The Undertaker at all cost. One time, he even mocked the real-life death of the Deadman’s former manager, Paul Bearer. Punk went one step further on the April 1 edition of RAW when he disguised as a druid and attacked The Undertaker from behind. To add the greatest of insults to injury, Punk proceeded to pour Paul’s supposed ashes into the Deadman’s defenseless body.

Sting’s Seth Rollins Statue

2015 was Seth Rollins’ breakout year. After becoming the first Superstar to hold both the WWE Championship and the United States Championship at the same time, The Authority decided to give him his own statue. They unveiled it on the August 24, 2015 edition of RAW but it wasn’t a statue under the thick veil. It was the legendary Sting! The Icon challenged Rollins for the WWE Championship right there and then as the minds of the WWE Universe exploded.

Photo from WWE.com

——

