Charlotte Flair talks about Becky Lynch, her recent success, Reid Flair

After Becky Lynch did an interview with Lilian Garcia last week, it’s now Charlotte Flair’s time to get personal on the Chasing Glory podcast. Flair talked about her family, her recent media appearances, and her heated feud with Becky Lynch.

Flair kicked things off by describing her feud with Becky Lynch. “I’ve been in so many great story lines; but, the fans are really sinking their teeth into this one and you just run with it and you see how far you can take it and it’s exciting It’s fresh. It’s new and even though Becky and I have had the opportunity to wrestle each other, this time the dynamic is different, which makes it even more exciting,” Flair said.

When asked about her involvement in the recent ESPN Body Issue, Flair explained the significance of the experience. “It was a testament to what the Women’s Division has created and the fact that they’re actually looking at us as legitimate athletes and that’s what it’s all about for me. They take athletes from every sport and the fact that they considered WWE’s Women’s Division athletic enough or they were actually acknowledging our athleticism and to have one of us in the issue that speaks volumes of how far we come,” Flair said.

Flair also opened up about dealing with the loss of his brother Reid Flair. “What I find is when I am off of my routine or when I do have down time, I find it very hard to still cope with losing my brother. Even though that’s been five years, I don’t know if that’s something I’ve never dealt with because I went back to work a week later. So, that’s why, maybe, I don’t like down time because I just can’t emotionally deal with it. I know that sounds terrible; but, he’s my drive for everything,” Flair said.

