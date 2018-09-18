Renee Young on her recent role as RAW commentator

Renee Young recently became the first-ever female full-time commentator in WWE history. It’s a pretty big deal for the revolution the company started four years ago in an effort to showcase more women in a previously male-dominated business. Luckily, Renee Young is up for the task.

In a recent Yahoo Sports interview, Young talked about her unexpected rise in WWE as the enw voice of the women’s revolution. When asked about her humble beginnings, Young shared what went through her head the day she got the job as an interviewer. “I thought I had a terrible audition, and I was like, ‘There’s no way that went well, right?’ And lo and behold, they said I could work there anyway. I never in a million years would have thought this would have been an option,” Young said.

Young also shared how thankful she was for receiving the great opportunities she’s been receiving. “I knew that I really wanted to be a part of that, and I wasn’t sure how I was going to. I was, in a way, from doing kick-off panels, and I’ve been able to get a fair amount of respect and be taken seriously in the things that I do. I love now that that door has been opened; it’s a door that can stay open, and it means that other women can come in and start doing commentary, and other women can find roles to work with in WWE,” she said.

When asked about why she was silent the night her husband Dean Ambrose returned, Young said she didn’t want to ruin his moment for him. “I think it made more sense because I knew for Dean, he had been waiting for almost nine months, and it was a huge, huge moment for him. Anything that I would have said in that moment would not have added. It was great just to sit back and see him in that moment. My heart was full for him,” she explained.

(Photo from WWE.com)