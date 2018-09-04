Monday Night Winners and Losers 9/4/18

Are you still breathing after this week’s episode of RAW? We won’t blame you if you had a hard time processing all the crazy things that happened, but we’ll definitely do our best to help you out.

From legends making surprise appearances to heroes getting beat up, this episode gave FOX Sports Philippines a meaty list of Winners and Losers to dissect. Let’s dive in!

Winner: The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels was the one scheduled to make an appearance this week, but no one expected The Undertaker to come out and confront one of his longtime rivals. The Deadman even gauded The Heartbreak Kid to have one more match with him, mocking him by implying he retired out of fear instead of respect. Damn, Taker, dial down the savagery for a bit. Needless to say, Undertaker won the night and stole the thunder from HBK’s return.

Loser: The Bella Twins

Also making a return this week were the Bella Twins as they picked up a win over The Riott Squad. Why are they in the Losers section, you ask? It’s because their return wasn’t really smooth-sailing. It’s really hard to ignore the amount of ring rust both women have, especially Brie Bella. She executed two huge suicide dives to the outside, both failing to hit their targets miserably. We’re glad they’re back but they probably have a lot of catching up to do.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

Stop the presses, we have new champions coming through! That’s right, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre figuratively and literally stole the RAW Tag Team Championships away from the B-Team. After taking out The Revival backstage, Ziggler and McIntyre just marched in and took the title opportunity that wasn’t theirs. And thanks to their natural prowess and aggression, Ziggler and McIntyre are your new tag team champions. Believe that!

Loser: The Shield

It wasn’t a fun night for The Hounds of Justice. After getting arrested for causing a ruckus at the start of the show, The Shield somehow escaped captivity and returned to the ring to destroy Braun Strowman’s pack. Aside from the fact that they’re now criminals for evading arrest, The Shield took a beating not only from Strowman and company but from half of the RAW locker room. The Shield better believe

Winner: Braun Strowman

And the mastermind behind the downfall of The Shield this week easily takes the top spot on this week’s Winners section. His night started strong when his rivals got arrested, continuing with a huge win over Finn Balor, and finally ending the night by destroying The Shield one by one with the help from “good samaritans”. Plus, his buddies just won the RAW Tag Team Championships. Is this an omen for Strowman’s inevitable reign as the Universal Champion?

(Photo from WWE.com)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.