5 Times superstars took the action outside the arena

Sometimes, the action in WWE can’t be contained within the four corners of the ring. The action might spill at ringside, at the stage area, or even backstage. But there are those extreme moments where things escalated outside the arena.

And today, FOX Sports Philippines compiles some of these crazy moments in WWE history. If you’re looking for unsanctioned, unsportsmanlike, full-blown fights, today must be your lucky day.

John Cena Took Edge for a Swim

On the August 21, 2006 edition of RAW, the then newly-minted WWE Champion Edge, who introduced a new Rated-R spinner belt, was sent packing by a furious John Cena outside the arena. From there, it was all pain and suffering for Edge as Cena used literally anything he could grab to hurt his long-time rival. The brawl ended with Cena tossing Edge off to the Long Island Sound. Let’s just say that’s how Cena congratulates new champions.

Jeff Hardy’s Crazy Dive #45452

If you’re picking a fight with someone in WWE, don’t choose a giant monster. Jeff Hardy didn’t learn that lesson as he got himself in a blood feud with the vicious Umaga around 2007-2008. Fortunately for the former world champion, he has a low tolerance for fear. Hardy took on Umaga in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Exreme Rules 2008 and as you can guess, it involves Hardy diving off from somewhere—this time, from atop of an 18-wheeler truck.

The Infamous Parking Lot Brawl

John Cena sure loved to brawl outside the ring. Earlier in his career, he picked up fights with the likes of Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. But one of his most vicious rivalries was with the great Eddie Guerrero. It all culminated in a now infamous parking lot brawl on the September 11, 2003 edition of SmackDown. This time around, Cena was at the receiving end of violence as Guerrero pushed him to the limit, ending it with a Frog Splash from atop of a car.

Stone Cold Cleans Up on Aisle 5

And of course, how can we forget this Attitude Era classic? After costing the Texas Rattlesnake a title opportunity, Booker T hid in a supermarket, thinking he’ll be safe from Stone Cold’s wrath. As you can tell by now, Booker T was wrong as Stone Cold brought the fight to him right there in a crowded supermarket. It’s like a sophisticated food fight, only with more malice from the always intense Steve Austin. The brawl ended up causing up to $10,000 in damage.

The Brand Wars Just Got Serious

The brand wars nowadays will never be as intense as the brand wars back in 2005. We return to another parking lot brawl but this time, it’s an all-out war featuring Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown. It all went down on the November 21, 2005 edition of RAW as the Blue Brand challenged the Red Brand outside the arena. A war isn’t without its casualties as Batista received a nasty rib injury after taking a Double Chokeslam through a solid car roof.

Photo from WWE.com

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.