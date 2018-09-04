The Shield tops best faction of All Time list

WWE thinks The Shield is the best faction of all time, at least according to their Instagram account. The team of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose outlasted some of the legendary factions of the past.

The Hounds of Justice took the top spot away from legends like the Four Horsemen and D-Generation X, who took the second and third spot respectively. Hulk Hogan’s rouge stable, the nWo, came in at number four and closing in the Top 5 is another group led by Triple H, Evolution. Modern additions include the New Day at the 6th spot, while NXT’s Undisputed Era took the last spot.

The Shield The Four Horsemen D-Generation X The nWo Evolution The New Day The Hart Foundation The Nexus The Fabulous Freebirds The Undisputed Era

The fans however had mixed reactions regarding the ranking. Some believe that The Shield isn’t even near the legacy of some of the factions on the list, while others believe Evolution and New Day deserve to be higher on the list. Some believe the list is just another tactic to garner positive reactions for Roman Reigns. While there are others who were legitimately excited about the Shield topping the list, the list just proved how polarizing Roman Reigns can be.

The Shield recently reunited once again as the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns needed some manpower to take on the massive Braun Strowman. They will take on the team of Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre at Super Show-Down, WWE’s biggest event in Australia.

Photo from WWE.com

