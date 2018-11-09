5 Coolest RKO’s from outta nowhere

Randy Orton hears voices in his head and they’re telling him to strike when you least expect it. That’s certainly why The Viper became one of the most dangerous WWE Superstars in history.

As promised, here are the coolest RKOs from outta nowhere we could find. Don’t panic if you didn’t see your favorite one—we’ll definitely make another list in the future because there’s still a lot out there. Let’s do this!

The Architect Failed to Stomp the Snake

Before Seth Rollins walked out of WrestleMania 31 as the WWE World Champion, he had to endure the onslaught of the one Randy Orton. After escaping the clutches of The Authority, Orton focused on making Rollins’ life a living hell and only the Grandest Stage of Them All could contain their heated rivalry. Just when he thought the victory was his, Rollins went for the kill with a massive Curb Stomp, only to caught with a massive RKO in mid-air.

An RKO That’s Totally Not Cool, Bro

Before he was catching the highflyers of the world with RKOs, Randy Orton was busy punishing people who spit apples in the face of people who don’t want to be cool. Carlito will go down in history as the first victim of an RKO from outta nowhere when he received one at Unforgiven 2006. The former Intercontinental Champion was going for a springboard moonsault but the ever reactive Orton caught him mid-air with his signature move.

How to Stop a Charismatic Enigma

If you’re wondering why Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton are feuding right now, it’s because the two have always hated each other. Way back in late 2007, Hardy was hellbent in winning his first world championship from Randy Orton. The two got involved in a heated rivalry that culminated the Royal Rumble 2008 when Hardy got a chance to win the big one. Needless to say, Orton got the best of Hardy with a spinning RKO from outta nowhere.

Firing the First Shot on The Artist

Before he transformed to an ultra lunatic, Shinsuke Nakamura was a main roster rookie unfamiliar with the landscape that is SmackDown Live… and he’s also a bit of a lunatic. For instance, Nakamura learned the hard way that The Viper picks his spot before launching a full attack. That’s exactly what happened on the January 23, 2018 edition of SmackDown Live when Orton jumped out of nowhere to plant his supposed friend with a vicious RKO.

Now That’s One Way to Slay the Beast

One thing you shouldn’t do in the WWE is to piss Brock Lesnar off, unless you’re Randy Orton. On the August 1, 2018 edition of RAW, Orton sent his SummerSlam opponent a message by sneaking into the ring and hitting The Beast of all people with a monstrous RKO from outta nowhere. It’s been two years since this attack but it’s still one of the finest examples of the former WWE and UFC Champion getting punked by a worthy rival.

(Photo from WWE.com)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.