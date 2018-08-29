Kurt Angle planning to make an in-ring return

You may be wondering why Kurt Angle was sent home by Stephanie McMahon last week on RAW, placing Constable Baron Corbin as the acting GM. Reports are now saying that Angle may be planning to get back in the ring, thus the mini-vacation.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite Audio, Angle has been training to get in shape for a wrestling match in the future. “Unless something has changed in the last 48 hours or so, Kurt Angle had been training for another return match. So it could be that this is the beginning of that storyline to bring him back to the wrestling ring. So either to move him temporarily from the General Manager or remove him completely from the General Manager and have him wrestle every now and again,” Johnson said.

It was also rumored that Angle won’t be coming to Toronto for this week’s episode of RAW, but the former Olympian was indeed backstage but didn’t appear on camera. He did upload a photo on Instagram, promising to return and reclaim his job as the RAW general manager. It’s speculated that he’ll take on Baron Corbin to keep that job.

The last time Angle stepped in the ring was at WrestleMania 34 when he teamed up with the debuting Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Prior to that, he only wrestled two times since his return in WWE. The first one was at TLC of last year when he became an honorary member of Shield, followed by a traditional Survivor Series match of the same year when he led Team RAW to victory.

(Photo from WWE.com)

