WWE RAW: Monday night winners and losers – 8/27/18

The long weekend may be over, but the hard-hitting action of RAW knows no day-offs. From challenges being issued to Superstars making triumphant returns, this week’s episode of RAW pulled no punches.

And of course, we’re fulfilling our sworn duty once again to present you the Winners and Losers tally board because there’s always one of the two. So let’s start going through the list before Braun Strowman clubs me with his huge hands.

Winner: Constable Baron Corbin

The newly-promoted acting RAW GM Baron Corbin didn’t waste a second abusing exercising his powers. Corbin got busy pulling the rules to his advantage as he decimated Finn Balor who was in man mode and forced Bobby Lashley to face The Ascension in a handicap match. While Lashley came out unscathed, Balor took a beating after Corbin changed the stipulation of their bout to a No DQ match. Constable Corbin at his finest, people.

Loser: Elias

Once again, Elias’ long-awaited concert was derailed, this time by Toronto’s own Trish Stratus. That’s right, Toronto got a taste of Stratification, in 2018 no less! And after years of being inactive, Trish seemed like she didn’t age one bit despite what Elias thinks. For his trouble, Elias took a massive slap from the former Women’s Champion. That’s what you get for disrespecting one of the most influential women in WWE history.

Winner: Natalya

After the tragic passing of his father Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, Natalya makes her in-ring return against Alicia Fox. It’s nice to see Natalya back in the ring and the crowd gave her the respect she certainly deserved. Backed up by Ronda Rousey and Trish Stratus, Nattie faced Fox with a newfound intensity, ending the affair with a massive discus clothesline followed by the classic Hart move Sharpshooter. Welcome back, Natalya!

Loser: Kevin Owens

After an off-the-wall thriller of a match, Kevin Owens fell short in recapturing the Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins. It was a valiant effort for the returning Prizefighter, but Rollins wasn’t manhandled by a monster, therefore he’s as healthy as an ox. After the match, Rollins had to give his opponent some respect, but Owens took the opportunity to announce that he’s quitting. Wait, what? What’s going on?

Winner: Braun Strowman

After the surprise beating he got from The Shield, Braun Strowman extracted revenge from the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns by blindsiding his tag partner with a running powerslam. He then formed a temporary alliance with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre to take out Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. The concept sure sounds impossible, but Strowman seemingly found some friends to help him neutralize The Shield.

Photo from WWE.com

