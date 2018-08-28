Xavier Woods on why new day won’t break up

On a recent interview for Give Me Sport, Xavier made a bold statement about whether or not the New Day will ever turn on each other and go their separate ways. Woods reassured fans that “New Day will never turn. Ever.”

Xavier Woods hypes up New Day as a one of a kind faction, comparing it to the hundreds who ended up falling apart from within. “I don’t remember a group in wrestling that hasn’t turned on itself, or they’ll turn, then come back and be a group again,” Woods said before stressing the fact that the New Day don’t have the desire to turn on each other because they prefer working with friends on a nightly basis.

Here's a snippet of my chat with @XavierWoodsPhD at #insomnia63 and he addresses the internet's speculation on when the New Day will break up and which member of the group will turn on the group first. @TrueKofi? @WWEBigE? Himself? Just watch. #WWE pic.twitter.com/LK8lTWRR5B — Alex McCarthy (@AlMac_GMS) August 25, 2018

Woods also dismissed speculations on social media that either one of them has the capabilities to turn against one another. “People say on Twitter, ‘New Day is doing this, Big E is going to turn, this is happening. Oh, Woods is the snarky one, he’s going to turn. Oh, Kofi’s been up at the top of the mountain before, he’s gonna turn!’ It’s like, why? We are having the most fun we’ve ever had in our careers,” Woods said.

Woods stressed how their individual success won’t affect the team because of they operate under the New Day Rule, stating that “if Kofi wins the Heavyweight Title, I’m also the Heavyweight Champion because we have ‘The New Day Rule’ and we share it. Just basic mathematics, we have a better chance of becoming Heavyweight Champion if we stay a group and we just share it.” It’s safe to say that New Day already had things figured out after all.

(Photo from WWE.com)

