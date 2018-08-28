Neville in WWE no more, reports say

Former Cruiserweight Champion Neville is reportedly not under any WWE contract, leaving him free to work elsewhere. After walking out on WWE in October 2017, it seems that Neville finally got his wish.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE confirmed Neville’s departure and last Saturday. Meltzer noted that The Man That Gravity Forgot can work anywhere he wants now. After almost a year of inactivity, fans of Neville will probably watch out for his next move. Several wrestling personalities are already challenging Neville to a match. One of his most notable challengers is Will Ospreay, who called him out using his old ring name PAC.

Before this announcement, it was believed that WWE and Neville were cooking up some sort of agreement in order to make him stay with the company, but it appears these talks are now over. Triple H noted a week ago that he’s unsure of Neville’s future in WWE and that he has to check up on him once again. Now that the negotiations are over, fans are clamoring for Neville to make appearances in the indie circuit to face the likes of Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and Zack Sabre Jr.

Neville started his career in WWE as an NXT recruit, becoming the champion in record time before moving to the main roster. Neville impressed everyone with his high-flying maneuvers and unlimited potential. When WWE revived the cruiserweight division, Neville was tapped to be the centerpiece in 2016. He won the Cruiserweight Championship twice before dropping the mantle to Enzo Amore, sparking Neville’s frustration and eventual departure.

(Photo from WWE.com)

