WWE: Jason Sensation apologizes for suicide joke

Former WWE talent Jason Sensation issued an apology after announcing that he will kill himself during this week’s episode of RAW at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Sensation tweeted a sinister announcement before RAW started that reads, “I got my gun through security & will shoot myself in the head & kill myself during tonight’s #RAW in Toronto. Don’t ya dare miss it!!!” Thanks for the memories @WWE.” WWE and the Toronto Police were immediately notified about the tweet and the entire arena was alerted about the incident.

Vince Russo confirmed to Wrestling Inc that he reached out to Sensation to know what’s going on, saying that Sensation has “an army of people out here that care for you.” Russo said that Sensation reached out to him and confirmed that the tweet was just a joke and he’s sorry for the turmoil he caused. Sensation deleted his Twitter after sending out his suicide announcement.

Jason Sensation is best known for playing Owen Hart in the infamous D-Generation X parodies back in 1998 when the Hart Foundation and DX were feuding at the time. He has since maintained a consistent presence on the Canadian independent scene. Prior to the incident, Sensation’s Twitter bio indicated that he’s suffering from depression.

Tensions are certainly high after the shooting incident at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida last Sunday after a man who lost a game opened fire, killing two and injuring at least 10 others. Understandably, WWE wants to avoid an incident like this happening during one of their flagship shows.

(Photo from WrestlingNews.co)

