Erick Rowan to undergo bicep surgery

The WWE confirmed that Erick Rowan suffered a torn right bicep and will undergo surgery this week to repair his injury. WWE did not specify the length of recovery time for the former tag team champion.

Reports of the injury first appeared on Tuesday, indicating that the injury took place during their SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against The New Day last Sunday at SummerSlam. Rowan was noticeably absent during a live event the night after SummerSlam. WWE did not confirm this information in their statement.

Erick Rowan seem healthy enough to participate in a No DQ match against The New Day last Tuesday. Rowan showed no signs of slowing down in the grueling match but The New Day ended up the seemingly unbeatable Bludgeon Brothers, indicating that the injury might be serious than expected.

The extent of his injury wasn’t revealed, but a torn bicep will normally require four to six months recovery time, which means The Bludgeon Brothers probably won’t appear until the Royal Rumble PPV in January. No word yet if Luke Harper will continue competing alone or will wait for his partner to fully heal his injured arm.

Erick Rowan won his first SmackDown Tag Team Championship together with Luke Harper back in April at WrestleMania 34. Their reign of terror as champions lasted for 135 days, dominating a list of legitimate tag teams which includes The Usos, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Team Hell No. We wish Erick Rowan a speedy recovery.

(Photo from WWE.com)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.