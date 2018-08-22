WWE NXT: Aug. 22, 2018

On the heels of a monumental NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, the NXT Universe will be in for a treat as WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne defends his title against 2018 U.K. Championship Tournament winner Zack Gibson on this Wednesday’s WWE NXT, emanating from the sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Bianca Belair def. Deonna Purrazzo

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Before gearing up for this year’s Mae Young Classic, new NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo sought to make an unforgettable impression in her first match on the black-and-yellow brand. Unfortunately for the highly touted Virtuosa, she had to face one of the winningest Superstars in NXT, the returning (and still un-de-feat-ed) Bianca Belair.

Purrazzo showed tremendous poise in the face of such adversity, even curtsying after getting the best of Belair in one early exchange on the mat. Not to be outdone in her return from injury, The EST of NXT used her world-class power to counter Purrazzo’s attack, and she demanded the newcomer show her respect as she pummeled Purrazzo’s core and lower back.

The Virtuosa withstood the punishment and mounted a spectacular comeback, including an attempt at her specialty, the Fujiwara Armbar, but the freaky-strong Belair shoved her off into the ring post. Belair then torched Purrazzo with a Torture Rack into a facebuster to continue her streak of victories. Purrazzo’s debut might not have been a winning one, but her performance surely opened plenty of eyes. As for The EST of NXT, she’ll just continue doing what she does best, being un-de-feat-ed.

WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Zack Gibson

With the excitement for NXT UK growing by the day, the mean-mugging face of the brand, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, shows no signs of loosening his grip on the division’s top crown.

In a belter of a title rematch from June’s NXT UK Championship special at London’s Royal Albert Hall, The BruiserWeight topped Zack Gibson, the winner of the 2018 U.K. Championship Tournament. Just like their first championship duel, the return bout brimmed with hard hits and limb-twisting, digit-damaging submission holds, as well as enough near falls to establish Gibson as a perennial threat to whoever holds the WWE U.K. Title.

Also like in their first match, Gibson appeared to be on the brink of winning the championship, only to take his eye off the ball during a critical moment.

This time, Gibson’s mistake came after Dunne forced a rope break to escape the Shankly Gates wristlock, the same move that carried Liverpool’s No. 1 to victory in this year’s U.K. Championship Tournament. (Dunne did so in compelling fashion, resorting to biting the bottom rope after Gibson prevented him from reaching it with his hands).

Gibson stomped Dunne mercilessly and blasted him with a nasty lariat. Then, noticing that Dunne’s mouthguard had become dislodged during the fracas, Gibson grabbed the gum shield and nearly tossed it into the NXT Universe until Dunne cut him off. Dunne got hold of Gibson’s hand, splayed his fingers like a wishbone and sent him crashing to the mat with the Bitter End to secure the hard-fought win.

With the victory, Dunne’s WWE United Kingdom Championship reign, the longest of any title reign in WWE, lives on to see day 459 and beyond.

Pete Dunne and Zack Gibson to throw down for the United Kingdom Championship

WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne is the longest-reigning champion in WWE, but that distinction could come to an end when The BruiserWeight faces the familiar yet daunting challenge of “Liverpool’s No. 1” Zack Gibson tonight on WWE NXT.

Dunne and Gibson battled at the NXT U.K. Championship in London earlier this summer in a hard-hitting contest that saw Dunne prevail against the 2018 WWE U.K. Championship Tournament winner. The gritty Gibson will get another opportunity to dethrone The BruiserWeight, however, as Dunne and Gibson will close out an amazing SummerSlam Week in Brooklyn when they collide one-on-one.

Will Gibson amend his loss from Royal Albert Hall and become the third U.K Champion in WWE history? Or will Dunne, who appears to have set his sights on Ricochet’s newly captured NXT North American Championship, etch another stellar defense into his already impressive reign? Find out tonight on NXT when these British bruisers square off for the top crown in the NXT UK brand!

Bianca Belair returns to action to face Mae Young Classic competitor Deonna Purrazzo

Bianca Belair will return to action after being temporarily sidelined by injury when she takes on new NXT signee and upcoming Mae Young Classic competitor Deonna Purrazzo on WWE NXT. Prior to her injury, Belair had been on an incredibly dominant streak that has yet to see her lose in singles competition. Purrazzo will look to put the first L in The EST’s loss column and garner pivotal momentum heading into the upcoming Mae Young Classic. Will The Virtuosa best Belair in Brooklyn?

What will be the fallout from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV?

Following a high-octane NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, the fallout of the epic event will kickstart in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. With new champions such as NXT North American Champion Ricochet and NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane crowned, unbelievable results like NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa outlasting Johnny Gargano in their brutal Last Man Standing Match, and the emergence of new Superstars like Matt Riddle, what will the atmosphere be like? Watch TakeOver highlights, exclusive post-show interviews and much more tonight on WWE NXT, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network at 8/7 C.