WWE Raw: Aug. 27, 2018

The Hounds of Justice are back! One week after The Shield reunited to prevent Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Universal Champion Roman Reigns – who had just defended his title in a grueling match against Finn Bálor — the brothers-in-arms bring their unique brand of justice to Raw in Toronto, Canada. Plus, what will Baron Corbin have in store during his first full night as Raw’s Acting General Manager?

The Shield are back

Well, that escalated quickly.

During a heated Universal Championship main event pitting new titleholder Roman Reigns against challenger Finn Bálor — the first Superstar to hold that title — Braun Strowman emerged with his Money in the Bank contract in tow, making it clear that whoever won the match would, indeed, “get these hands.”

The Big Dog won with a ring-shaking Spear, capitalizing on the chaos, but when The Monster Among Men attempted to cash in for his guaranteed title opportunity against the battle-weary champion, Reigns’ Shield brothers, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, emerged to overpower the opportunistic behemoth and lay him out with a thunderous Triple Powerbomb through the announce desk.

We’ve since learned that the reunited Hounds of Justice will be in action at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6, but how will they continue to change the landscape of Team Red?

Ronda Rousey carries the torch

After Stephanie McMahon tried to take credit for the Women’s Evolution, diminishing the accomplishments of the Superstars, new Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey retaliated by attacking the Raw Commissioner and locking her in the same Armbar that put away Alexa Bliss the previous night at SummerSlam.

Although it remains to be seen if The Baddest Woman on the Planet will face repercussions for her actions, it’s clear that she’s ready to carry the division on her back and be a true fighting champion. Who will be next to step to Rowdy Ronda? Moreover, when will Little Miss Bliss be up to the task of facing Rousey once again in her guaranteed rematch?

Baron Corbin settles into his new position

After incurring the wrath of Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Stephanie McMahon was, as one might expect, fairly critical of General Manager Kurt Angle, giving The Olympic Hero an unexpected vacation that puts Baron Corbin in charge of the red brand as its Acting General Manager.

This Monday, The Lone Wolf will run a full episode of Raw for the first time ever. How will he deal with The Shield, The Baddest Woman on the Planet, his nemesis Finn Bálor and the Superstar who defeated him this past Monday night, Bobby Lashley?

The Revival go 2-0 against the Raw Tag Team Champions

The B-Team might have retained their titles in their SummerSlam Kickoff Match against The Revival, but based on their back-to-back singles match defeats to Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson, the so-called “Top Guys” have their number.

Did those one-on-one victories bring The Revival closer to another opportunity against the Raw Tag Team Champions?

