Height: 5’5”

Hometown: Moon Creek, Ga.

Style: Technical, brawler

Twitter: @priscillakelly_

Making her pro debut a little over three years ago, 21-year-old Priscilla Kelly has already developed an ability to wage wicked mind games inside the ring. Though Kelly’s equally capable of out-grappling her foes as she is at staggering them with stomps and strikes, her physical prowess is trumped by her penchant for dominating the psychological struggle. She’s known to employ a wide variety of controversial and unorthodox tactics to gain the edge.

Kelly describes sports-entertainment as a calling that “grasped my heart and pulled me in.” Viewing wrestling as an escape that helped take her mind off being bullied in her formative years, Kelly now gets ready to prove her doubters wrong by having an unforgettable showing in this year’s Mae Young Classic.