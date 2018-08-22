Height: 5’5”

Hometown: Lisbon, Portugal

Style: Striker

Twitter: @kelly_wp

When a crowd deems you so vicious that they dub you “Killer” in the middle of a match, you might have a bit of an aggressive edge. Starting her career in her native Portugal, where she faced only men, NXT UK Superstar Killer Kelly was driven to be especially ruthless inside the ring from day one.

A former professional swimmer, Kelly moved to Germany to continue her wrestling training, and it wasn’t long before she turned into one of Europe’s toughest and most dangerous competitors. Thanks to Kelly’s kick-heavy offense, the rest of the field will surely learn why her nickname is so fitting.