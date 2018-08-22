Height: 5’6”

Hometown: London, England

Style: Technical, strong style

Twitter: @jinnycouture

A snobbish, posh fashionista hailing from West London’s ultra-exclusive Knightsbridge district, Jinny is as comfortable modeling this season’s trendiest haute couture on the runway as she is exchanging forearm smashes inside the ring. The first female graduate of PROGRESS Wrestling’s school, Jinny has stolen the spotlight in promotions across the United Kingdom for the past three and a half years.

Known for her aggressive style and domineering attitude, Jinny likes to impose her will on opponents, as WWE fans got to see when she stepped in a WWE ring for the first time during 2017’s WrestleMania Axxess. Armed with a powerful offense that includes a middle-rope X-Factor and a ripcord clothesline, Jinny plans to turn heads as she eyes the 2018 Mae Young Classic trophy.