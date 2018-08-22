Height: 5’3”

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Style: Hybrid

Twitter: @madisonrayne

Keep your eye on Ashley Rayne, the self-dubbed “Queen Bee” of sports-entertainment. Describing herself as “adaptable” between the ropes, Rayne employs a tried-and-true arsenal of moves to devastating effect against a varying set of opponents.

A 13-year ring veteran, Rayne is a multi-time champion who has competed on tours of Japan, the U.K., mainland Europe and the United Arab Emirates, and crossed paths with the likes of former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James in the past. Motivated by the singular experience of watching Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano and a desire to etch her name alongside the greats, Rayne is now one step closer to her goal as a competitor in the Mae Young Classic, and the buzz is building.

