Height: 5’10”

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Style: Hybrid

Twitter: @jess10yes_

Jessie Elaban is always seeking adventure. A military child, Elaban traveled a lot while growing up and practiced a wide variety of sports, including soccer, basketball and track, in addition to her specialty of volleyball, which earned her a scholarship to Concordia University.

She switched her focus to the ring in 2017, when she was recruited to train at the WWE Performance ­­Center. Although she’s a newcomer to the ring, the long-limbed and ridiculously athletic Elaban has already turned heads and earned high praise at NXT Live Events, and she looks to make a splash in her WWE Network debut at this year’s Mae Young Classic.