Height: 5’6”

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Style: Powerhouse

Twitter: @celestebonin

For former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn, the 2018 Mae Young Classic isn’t just an opportunity to compete against the best female competitors in the world — it’s a homecoming. Once a staple of what is now known as the WWE Women’s division, Kaitlyn left WWE in 2014 after a dazzling ring career to launch her own women’s fitness apparel company.

While away from the ring, Kaitlyn showed her entrepreneurial goods, building Celestial Bodiez from the ground up. Forced to watch the WWE Women’s Evolution take shape from afar, however, Kaitlyn found that the allure of sports-entertainment never left her. She began training for her in-ring comeback last year and now stands ready to re-enter a WWE ring for the first time in four years. Kaitlyn returns to action stronger, smarter and more determined than ever. The only thing missing in her comeback story is the final touch: Winning the 2018 Mae Young Classic trophy.