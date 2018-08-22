Height: 5’2”

Hometown: Santiago, Chile

Style: Lucha libre

Known for her hyper-aggressive in-ring style, Zatara comes to the Mae Young Classic preceded by a ruthless reputation. Debuting in February 2008, the masked luchadora has captured titles throughout South America and counts wrestling in Mexico City’s world-famous Arena México as one of her proudest accomplishments.

Believing “the end justifies her means,” the opportunistic 26-year-old is willing to go to extreme lengths to snare victory. For her foes, that often means an unrelenting migraine the morning after tussling with Zatara, courtesy of the running knee strike she uses to pummel them in the back of the head.