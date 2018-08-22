Height: 5’2”

Hometown: Niigata, Japan

Style: Strong style

Twitter: @satomurameiko

Meet the boss. Not The Boss, the boss. The final goal. The last obstacle en route to victory. Meiko Satomura, a competitor who has attained the highest available ranking in Japan — yokozuna — as a result of a 23-year career that began when she was 15 years old. Her kicks make opponents regret their career choices, and her Death Valley Driver creates tremendous business for chiropractors.

Satomura has put her blistering strikes to good use in the ring under some of the highest pressure imaginable, and as the founder of Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling, she has been a formidable advocate for women’s wrestling in her own right. A living legend in every sense of the word, it’s clear that anyone looking to win the Mae Young Classic will have to go through Satomura to do it. Good luck with that.