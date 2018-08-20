NXT Live comes to Saint Charles, Mo.; Southaven, Miss.; and Owensboro, Ky., this October

The Superstars of NXT hit the road this October with three huge Live Events in Missouri, Mississippi and Kentucky, WWE COO Triple H announced today.

The tour kicks off Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Family Arena in Saint Charles, Mo. From there, the black-and-yellow brand heads to the Landers Center in Southaven, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 12. The tour wraps up Saturday, Oct. 13, when NXT makes its debut at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Ky.

Don’t miss your chance to see top NXT Superstars like NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane, NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler, Undisputed ERA, Velveteen Dream, EC3 and more!*

Tickets for all three events will be available at NXTtickets.com starting this Friday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

*Talent listed and depicted above are subject to change.