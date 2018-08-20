WWE: Shinsuke Nakamura denies NJPW return rumors

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently riding high on WWE as the United States Champion, so it’s hard to believe the rumors that he’s looking to go back to NJPW. Fortunately, Nakamura himself denied all these rumors for us.

NAKAMURA'S WWE FUTURE We spoke to Shinsuke Nakamura about his future in WWE and what it might take for him to stay… pic.twitter.com/SHX3LJlMPH — Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) August 17, 2018

In a recent Sky Sports interview, Nakamura shut down rumors about him staying in the United States for a short time.

“Who said that?” Nakamura exclaimed after hearing of the rumor for the first time.

He clarified that him moving to the US was a big decision for his family and their staying in the country for the long run. He also said NJPW didn’t contact him for a comeback.

When asked if he’s looking forward to more years in the WWE, Nakamura playfully answered that it will depend on the money the company is willing to offer. He also assured everyone by saying he’s healthy enough to continue performing for the WWE Universe.

Rumors started to emerge after Nakamura failed to win the WWE Championship after his long-running rivalry with AJ Styles. Some reports even claimed that The King of Strong Style was disappointed about his lack of success in the main roster and that he’s contemplating about returning to his former glory in Japan.

Thankfully, Nakamura will indeed stay in the WWE and will continue impressing everyone with his amazing heel work. He recently retained his United States Championship against Jeff Hardy in a hard-fought match at SummerSlam, possibly ending their rivalry with a resounding Kinshasa. Here’s to more opportunities in the future for our favorite Artist!

