Mae Young Classic 2018 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 5, on WWE Network

This year’s Mae Young Classic, featuring 32 of the world’s most elite female competitors, will premiere on WWE Network on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 9/8 C, immediately following WWE NXT.

The single-elimination tournament will continue each Wednesday night until only two competitors remain. The finalists will then battle for the Mae Young Classic trophy at WWE Evolution, the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, on Sunday, Oct. 28, live on WWE Network.

Calling the action of this year’s Mae Young Classic will be Michael Cole, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Renee Young, marking the first time in WWE history that two women are in the announce booth. Phoenix, a three-time WWE Women’s Champion and former Divas Champion, most recently lent her insight at the announce desk as part of this year’s Mixed Match Challenge.

Joining them as part of the Mae Young Classic broadcast team will be Cathy Kelley and Shadia Bseiso, who will conduct backstage interviews with competitors throughout the tournament. Hailing from Jordan, Bseiso is the first woman from the Middle East to be recruited into WWE’s developmental system, training at the WWE Performance Center. Kayla Braxton will serve as the tournament’s ring announcer.

The WWE Universe won’t have to wait until Sept. 5, however, to get an in-depth look at the Mae Young Classic field of competitors. Before the tournament action kicks off, WWE Network will present Mae Young Classic 2018 Bracketology on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 9/8 C, hosted by Phoenix and the voice of NXT, Mauro Ranallo.

Check out the full list of competitors below, and don’t miss a second of the action when WWE’s groundbreaking women’s tournament returns to WWE Network on Sept. 5.

Kaitlyn (U.S.)

Io Shirai (Japan)

Tegan Nox (Wales)

Kacy Catanzaro (U.S.)

Toni Storm (Australia)

Jinny (England)

Ashley Rayne (U.S.)

Kavita Devi (India)

Meiko Satomura (Japan)

Rhea Ripley (Australia)

Deonna Purrazzo (U.S.)

Reina González (U.S.)

Lacey Lane (U.S.)

Jessica Elaban (U.S.)

Nicole Matthews (Canada)

MJ Jenkins (U.S.)

Karen Q (U.S.)

Zatara (Chile)

Mia Yim (U.S.)

Mercedes Martinez (U.S.)

Allysin Kay (U.S.)

Hiroyo Matsumoto (Japan)

Xia Li (China)

Zeuxis (Mexico)

Isla Dawn (Scotland)

Aerial Monroe (U.S.)

Rachel Evers (U.S.)

Priscilla Kelly (U.S.)

Killer Kelly (Portugal)

Vanessa Kraven (Canada)

Xia Brookside (England)

Taynara Conti (Brazil)