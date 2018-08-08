The Miz and Maryse to appear on NBC’s “Today”

As their new hit reality show “Miz & Mrs.” provides the WWE Universe with a candid look inside their lives, The Miz and Maryse will appear on NBC’s “Today” tomorrow during the 10 a.m. ET hour with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. The SmackDown LIVE Superstars will be celebrating SummerSlam Week in New York City.

Don’t miss the A-List couple talk about their new show and life as new parents, as well as all the exciting WWE events in New York and New Jersey during SummerSlam Week!

For more on “TODAY,” visit today.com. And don’t miss “Miz & Mrs.” Tuesdays at 10/9 C on USA Network, immediately following SmackDown LIVE. SummerSlam airs live Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.