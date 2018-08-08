NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano (Triple Threat Match)

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, former titleholder Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano are hellbent on destroying each other, and at TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, they’ll get their chance — with the NXT Championship on the line, no less.

For the first time in the history of NXT TakeOver, the NXT Title will be on the line in a Triple Threat Match. Though The Dutch Destroyer was originally slated to face Ciampa in a rematch in Brooklyn, NXT General Manager William Regal ruled that their three-way rivalry with Gargano had gotten out of control, and that the only way to settle matters was for all three Superstars to battle for the top prize in the black-and-yellow brand.

Ciampa and Gargano’s storied animosity, which dates back more than a year and has resulted in some of the most vicious brawls ever seen in NXT, engulfed Black earlier this summer. Blinded by his rage toward The Blackheart and dead-set on preventing Ciampa from becoming champion, Gargano’s interference in a July 25 title bout between Black and Ciampa and inadvertently caused The Striking Man from Amsterdam to lose the title to The Scourge of NXT.

The Blackheart savored his milestone victory, while Gargano and Black agreed that it would have never happened had it not been for Gargano’s involvement. (For his part, The Dutch Destroyer wiped out Gargano with a retaliatory Black Mass the following week, which Gargano admitted he deserved.)

It was after Ciampa ran amok in a subsequent grudge match between Black and Gargano, however, that Regal opted for the nuclear option, setting the stage for TakeOver: Brooklyn 4’s gigantic main event.

Don’t miss this high-stakes and deeply personal battle when NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 7 ET/4 PT.