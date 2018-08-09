William Regal reports that Aleister Black is at a local medical facility following last night’s mysterious events

Aleister Black spent last night at a local medical facility in Orlando following the mysterious events that left The Dutch Destroyer laid out in the parking lot of NXT’s home arena of Full Sail Live, NXT General Manager William Regal tweeted this morning.

Regal wrote that while no information on Black’s medical condition is available yet, he hopes to provide an update later today.

Regal was among the first people on the scene last night. Black, who had wrestled Johnny Gargano in the main event on WWE NXT and is slated to compete in a Triple Threat title bout against Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover: Brooklyn 4, was found lying supine on the ground shortly after the show went off air.

Stick with WWE.com for more updates on this developing story.