She’s a journalist by trade, but today, Renee Young is the news.

ESPN.com reported this morning that Renee will be stepping in for Jonathan Coachman this coming Monday night as guest commentator, becoming the first woman in WWE history to call an entire episode of Raw.

Reactions to this groundbreaking announcement took over social media, as WWE Superstars, Legends, Hall of Famers and broadcast colleagues celebrated Young and the history she’s earned the right to make.