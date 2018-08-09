Meet The Bella Twins at the SummerSlam Meet & Greets

JUST ANNOUNCED: Two days before The Biggest Party of the Summer, The Bella Twins will be joining the SummerSlam Meet & Greets on Friday, Aug. 17. Nikki and Brie will join AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Alexa Bliss at the 40/40 Club at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.’

Tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com, and include the following:

(1) Photo with the appearing Superstar taken by a professional photographer.

(1) Autograph with the appearing Superstar.

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar.

For more information and a full schedule, please click here.