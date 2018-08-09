Maria Kanellis suffers broken wrist

Maria Kanellis revealed on Instagram that she has suffered a broken wrist while training for her in-ring return and will be in a cast for six weeks.

Kanellis and her husband Mike welcomed their daughter, Fredrica Moon, back in April. The new mom’s return to the ring has been delayed due to injury, but she’s confident that time is on her side as we approach WWE’s first all-women’s pay-per-view event, WWE Evolution, on Oct. 28.

Check out Maria’s post below, and join WWE.com in wishing her a speedy recovery!