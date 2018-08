We are ready for some (virtual) football!

To celebrate the new EA Sports release, “Madden NFL 19,” UpUpDownDown went all out with a true Madden fantasy match between reigning UUDD Madden Champion Kofi Kingston and Will from the Madden family. Covering the action was Xavier Woods and the official voice of this year’s Madden game, Jonathan Coachman.

Check out the gridiron gaming in the new video above!