Meet Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler, SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella, The Bar, Charlotte Flair and more in NYC during SummerSlam Week

Several exciting WWE Superstar appearances will take place in Manhattan, New Jersey, Long Island and Brooklyn during SummerSlam Week! Come be part of The Biggest Event of the Summer with a free opportunity to get up-close and personal with some of your favorite squared-circle competitors at the following locations:

Elias

Thursday, Aug. 16

2-4 p.m.

Walmart

77 Green Acres Road South, Valley Stream, NY 11581

Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews

Thursday, Aug. 16

2-4 p.m.

SummerSlam Pop Up Shop at Featured on Flatbush

620 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn NY 11217

Dolph Ziggler

Thursday, Aug. 16

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

555 5th Ave. New York, NY 10017

*Dolph Ziggler will be signing “RAW: The First 25 Years” and other WWE books. Space is limited. Wrist banded entry on a first come, first serve basis.

Carmella

Thursday, Aug. 16

7-9 p.m.

StubHub Times Square

1412 Broadway, New York, NY

*Wristbands are necessary for entry to event. Wristbands will be distributed beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16 on a first-come, first serve basis.

The Bar

Friday, Aug. 17

7-9 p.m.

Barnes & Noble

112 Eisenhower Pkwy Livingston, NJ 07039

*The Bar will be signing “Creating the Mania” and other WWE books. Space is limited. Wrist banded entry on a first come, first serve basis.

Sasha Banks

Saturday, Aug. 18

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cricket Wireless

61 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11206

Charlotte & Bobby Roode

Saturday, Aug. 18

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Target

139 Flatbush Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11217

*Talent subject to change