Meet Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler, SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella, The Bar, Charlotte Flair and more in NYC during SummerSlam Week

Several exciting WWE Superstar appearances will take place in Manhattan, New Jersey, Long Island and Brooklyn during SummerSlam Week! Come be part of The Biggest Event of the Summer with a free opportunity to get up-close and personal with some of your favorite squared-circle competitors at the following locations:
Elias
Thursday, Aug. 16
2-4 p.m.
Walmart
77 Green Acres Road South, Valley Stream, NY 11581
Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews
Thursday, Aug. 16
2-4 p.m.
SummerSlam Pop Up Shop at Featured on Flatbush
620 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn NY 11217
Dolph Ziggler
Thursday, Aug. 16
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Barnes & Noble
555 5th Ave. New York, NY 10017
*Dolph Ziggler will be signing “RAW: The First 25 Years” and other WWE books. Space is limited. Wrist banded entry on a first come, first serve basis.
Carmella
Thursday, Aug. 16
7-9 p.m.
StubHub Times Square
1412 Broadway, New York, NY
*Wristbands are necessary for entry to event. Wristbands will be distributed beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16 on a first-come, first serve basis.
The Bar
Friday, Aug. 17
7-9 p.m.
Barnes & Noble
112 Eisenhower Pkwy Livingston, NJ 07039
*The Bar will be signing “Creating the Mania” and other WWE books. Space is limited. Wrist banded entry on a first come, first serve basis.
Sasha Banks
Saturday, Aug. 18
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cricket Wireless
61 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11206
Charlotte & Bobby Roode
Saturday, Aug. 18
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Target
139 Flatbush Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11217
*Talent subject to change