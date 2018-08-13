Amazon’s Treasure Truck heads to Brooklyn for SummerSlam

In celebration of SummerSlam at the Barclays Center this Sunday, Amazon’s Treasure Truck is rolling through Brooklyn to give WWE action figure collectors a deal worthy of The Biggest Event of the Summer.

This Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Treasure Truck will be at MCU Park in Brooklyn’s Coney Island, offering Mattel Elite Collection Series 61 action figures of AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. These figures are not yet available anywhere else, so you can be one of the first in the world to get your hands on these must-have collectibles.

The AJ Styles figure features The Phenomenal One in his red, white, blue and black gear — complete with entrance hood — worn during his United States Championship reign, while the Owens figure comes complete with a U.S. Title so kids and collectors can recreate their memorable rivalry from last summer.

Treasure Truck is a whole new way to shop with Amazon, featuring new and trending can’t-miss items available for same-day pickup. Sign up for notifications at amazon.com/treasuretruck so you can get in on the action during Friday’s special offer.

If you can’t make it to Brooklyn, you can still pick up a wide assortment of Mattel action figures and other WWE gear on Amazon.