Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team vs. The Revival (Kickoff Match)

How lucky can one team be?

The hungry Revival have been on an absolute mission to lay waste to the unlikely Raw Tag Team Champions The B-Team and The Deleters of Worlds in pursuit of Team Red’s tandem titles. Nevertheless, while they definitely looked impressive in a Triple Threat Match against both teams this past Monday on Raw, the contest ended with Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas pulling out another astonishing title defense and extending perhaps the most bewildering underdog story in recent WWE history.

Now, Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson will refocus their efforts when they get a traditional title opportunity against The B-Team this Sunday at SummerSlam. Will fortune finally run out for WWE’s luckiest combination? Or will The B-Team score another improbable W? Plus, will former titleholders Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy play a role in this explosive affair?

Find out during the SummerSlam Kickoff, streaming live tonight at 5 ET/2 PT on the award-winning WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.