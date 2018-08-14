USA Network picks up 14 more episodes of Miz & Mrs.

As announced by The Miz on SmackDown LIVE, USA Network has ordered additional episodes of freshman series Miz & Mrs., commissioning 14 half-hour episodes to air in 2019. Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions and starring married WWE Superstars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin, Miz & Mrs.’s first six episodes are currently airing Tuesdays at 10/9 C, immediately following SmackDown LIVE.



Following the humorous and hectic personal lives of the larger-than-life WWE Superstars, Miz & Mrs. scored big as USA’s top unscripted launch in more than seven years.



“One word about the renewal: AWESOME!,” said The Miz.



“Thanks to all of the WWE fans out there who wanted a window to our crazy lives,” added Maryse. “Be careful what you wish for!”



Miz & Mrs. gives fans an unfiltered look at the power couple’s lives as they adapt to becoming first-time parents while juggling their fast-paced lifestyle, a cross-country move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, and the intense demands of their WWE schedule. From baby first-aid classes and pregnancy photo shoots to big showdowns at WrestleMania, Miz & Mrs. shows off the outrageous personalities of The Miz and Maryse, who are also executive producers of the series.