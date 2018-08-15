WWE Now goes live in New York City during SummerSlam Week

WWE Now will give you an exclusive look at SummerSlam Week in New York City, with live interviews featuring top Superstars from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT.

The shows, hosted by Cathy Kelley, will stream live on WWE’s official Facebook and Twitter pages and YouTube channel, every day at 11 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET, starting Thursday. The live streams will offer an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at how the Superstars of Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT are preparing for The Biggest Event of the Summer and NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

Schedule (subject to change)

Carmella previews her match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair — YouTube | Facebook | Twitter

Sasha Banks talks about the Women’s Evolution — YouTube | Facebook | Twitter

Braun Strowman talks about his SummerSlam Match against Kevin Owens — YouTube | Facebook | Twitter

The Miz previews his showdown against Daniel Bryan — YouTube | Facebook | Twitter

Undisputed ERA preview NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 — Saturday, 4 p.m. ET

Dolph Ziggler previews his Intercontinental Championship defense — Sunday, 11 a.m. ET