SummerSlam-themed emoji come to Twitter

The Biggest Event of the Summer is coming to Twitter.

Special SummerSlam-themed emoji will be available on the platform through next Tuesday, Aug. 21, automatically accompanying select hashtags. #RondaRousey gets an “RR,” #RomanReigns gets a (big) dog, and #SummerSlam gets a WWE Championship. For example, look at this post here.

Happy tweeting, and as a friendly reminder, #SummerSlam, featuring #RomanReigns and #RondaRousey, streams live this Sunday on the award-winning WWE Network at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT.