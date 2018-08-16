SummerSlam Kickoff will be live on NextVR and Oculus Venues for the first time ever

This Sunday you can experience SummerSlam Kickoff like never before through the Oculus Venues and NextVR apps.

The NextVR app will present a live 3D virtual reality broadcast on VR headsets where the NextVR app is available, including Oculus, Google Daydream, HTC Vive, Windows Mixed Reality and Playstation VR. SummerSlam highlights presented by Cricket Wireless will be available to all NextVR app users on Monday Aug. 27.

Additionally, Oculus Venues will offer a live 2D VR broadcast of SummerSlam Kickoff within the Oculus Venues app available to GearVR and Oculus Go users.

Don’t miss out on this incredible SummerSlam Kickoff experience, live at 5 p.m. ET.