SummerSlam 2018 Predictions

SummerSlam is known as The Biggest Event of The Summer. This year’s pay-per-view will truly bring the heat, as the WWE Universe braces itself for an epic card from top to bottom, including Universal Champion Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns, WWE Champion AJ Styles against Samoa Joe, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss against Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman against Kevin Owens with the Money in the Bank contract on the line, SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match, and so much more. It all streams live this Sunday on WWE Network beginning at 7 ET/4 PT!

As the WWE Universe gears up for this pivotal event, MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018 presents SummerSlam match predictions and, aligned with the prognostication of WWE.com’s editors, sets out to dominate the league together. See what you think about our picks, and let us know what you’re thinking in the comments.

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (PREVIEW)

ANTHONY BENIGNO: With the Money in the Bank contract in play, this isn’t so cut-and-dry. Whoever wins this (let’s say Lesnar), a certain Monster Among Men and/or surly Canadian walks out as champion.

WINNER: Undecided

RYAN PAPPOLLA: Wanna know what the definition of insanity is? Continually signing up to get eviscerated by Brock Lesnar. #AndStill

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

MIKE BURDICK: The Beast may have plans to hold the championships across multiple promotions on each arm, but that dream will face reality at SummerSlam when The Big Dog successfully owns his yard, like it or not.

WINNER: Roman Reigns

JON CHIK: Though he typically refuses to engage in fisticuffs if it’s not an actual match and he’s not getting paid for it, Brock Lesnar has seemingly had no issues mixing it up with Roman Reigns over the past few months… when The Big Dog is blinded or handcuffed, that is. The Universal Champion’s reluctance to slug it out with Reigns on an even playing field suggests The Beast has some doubts about whether he can once again turn back The Big Dog, and a laser-focused Reigns, who has come oh-so-close to taking down Lesnar in the past, finally does the impossible and slays The Beast.

WINNER: Roman Reigns

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (PREVIEW)

BENIGNO: AJ Styles’ record-breaking reign has been a dream come true. A rude awakening awaits.

WINNER: Samoa Joe

PAPPOLLA: AJ Styles is arguably the best pro wrestler on the planet when focused… but he ain’t focused right now. Joe already possessed the power and size advantages. The mental edge he’s secured locks in his title victory.

WINNER: Samoa Joe

BURDICK: You mess with the phenomenal family, you get the phenomenal horns. Look for AJ Styles to do what he does best when he successfully defends the WWE Championship in the highly-anticipated showdown with Joe.

WINNER: AJ Styles

CHIK: Whenever AJ Styles enters a WWE Championship tilt as fired up as he’s sure to be on Sunday, The Phenomenal One is quite difficult to defeat via pinfall or tapout. Fortunately for Samoa Joe, his lethal Coquina Clutch gives him an out: One ill-fated charge from an incensed Styles is all The Samoan Submission Machine needs to pounce with his deadly hold, squeeze the titleholder into unconsciousness and lift the greatest prize in sports-entertainment.

WINNER: Samoa Joe

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey (PREVIEW)

BENIGNO: Ronda. And fast.

WINNER: Ronda Rousey

PAPPOLLA: I’ve developed a simple formula for determining the victor in contests involving Ronda Rousey — pick Ronda Rousey.

WINNER: Ronda Rousey

BURDICK: Yes, I know, I know. Ronda is tough, Ronda is fierce, Ronda thrives on those that dare to tell her that she can’t do something. But there is also no denying that The Goddess of WWE has constantly found a way to rise the top of the Women’s division and will, most definitely, use every bit of Five Feet of Fury to somehow walk out of The Biggest Event of the Summer with the title still in her grasp.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss

CHIK: The five-time Women’s Champion is in piping hot water after continually provoking and discrediting The Baddest Woman on the Planet, who somehow becomes even more of an intimidating butt-kicker after getting ridiculed. Being double-jointed won’t save Bliss from Rousey’s torturous Armbar submission, which has forced a frenetic tapout from countless incredible athletes.

WINNER: Ronda Rousey

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (PREVIEW)

BENIGNO: Can Braun Strowman control himself? History says no. KO gets his biggest win in two years.

WINNER: Kevin Owens

PAPPOLLA: Kevin Owens defeated Braun Strowman at WWE Extreme Rules. They say lightning never strikes twice in the same location… but WWE Extreme Rules was in Pittsburgh, and SummerSlam is in Brooklyn, so why the heck not.

WINNER: Kevin Owens

BURDICK: Mr. Monster in the Bank is unstoppable. Though Owens will definitely get these hands, he will not get the Money in the Bank contract in Brooklyn.

WINNER: Braun Strowman

CHIK: Since performing the Pop-up Powerbomb on his monstrous rival is arguably impossible, Kevin Owens will probably look to goad Braun Strowman into taking a disqualification loss or outmaneuver The Gift of Destruction to get him counted out. Considering Strowman has already flipped over KO’s car and trapped him in a portable toilet before shoving it off a stage, however, he’ll be smart enough to take the more conventional route, stay in control of his temper, keep the action between the ropes and obliterate his opponent with a Running Powerslam.

WINNER: Braun Strowman

Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (PREVIEW)

BENIGNO: Dean Ambrose ate his Wheaties while he was away; the former WWE Champion’s presence will be enough to finally propel his brother over the line against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

WINNER: Seth Rollins

PAPPOLLA: You can build the argument that Seth Rollins would still be Intercontinental Champion right now if it wasn’t for Drew McIntyre running interference for Dolph Ziggler on the outside. Dean Ambrose now negates that interference. The Architect will reclaim.

WINNER: Seth Rollins

BURDICK: It’s no secret. Every time it has looked as if The Architect would get the best of Dolph Ziggler, the “x-factor” that is Drew McIntyre has been there to prevent it. Enter Dean Ambrose, however, and the equation becomes much simpler. The Lunatic Fringe will negate The Sinister Scotsman, and that equals a new Intercontinental Champion.

WINNER: Seth Rollins

CHIK: Quite simply, Drew McIntyre is the only reason why Seth Rollins hasn’t reclaimed the workhorse title from Dolph Ziggler, as The Scottish Terminator got The Showoff disqualified when he was about to lose the championship to Rollins on Raw, then interfered incessantly during the WWE Iron Man Match at WWE Extreme Rules. It’s only a matter of time until Dean Ambrose is trading haymakers with McIntyre at ringside, and with the two Superstars essentially canceling each other out, The Architect will find an opening to blast Ziggler with an emphatic stomp, a move from which there is no kickout.

WINNER: Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Triple Threat Match) (PREVIEW)

BENIGNO: My heart says Becky. My head says Charlotte. Which means it’ll probably be …

WINNER: Carmella

PAPPOLLA: Carmella to retain. Reason being? She’s better than Charlotte Flair (has beat her twice). She’s better than Becky Lynch (has beat her numerous times). SHE’S BETTER THAN ALL OF US.

WINNER: Carmella

BURDICK: Becky Lynch’s recent surge gives her incredible momentum in the face of huge odds. Moreover, Charlotte Flair will enter the SummerSlam Triple Threat with her focus primarily on Carmella and not on her best friend. Therefore, when closing the bell rings, Becky Balboa will be holding the title high … even if that means stabbing The Queen in the back to do it.

WINNER: Becky Lynch

CHIK: Chaotic multi-person title bouts are always difficult to predict, but Becky Lynch’s ability to trap either of her opponents in the excruciating Dis-arm-her and force a quick tap before the other can break it up gives her the edge. And after staying within striking distance of the SmackDown Women’s Title for two years, The Irish Lass Kicker finally gets her moment in the summer sun.

WINNER: Becky Lynch

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (PREVIEW)

BENIGNO: Daniel Bryan goes from talking smack to delivering it. Sweet, sweet payback awaits.

WINNER: Daniel Bryan

PAPPOLLA: It feels like so much is riding on this contest for both Superstars, but Daniel Bryan had to endure several years of The Miz’s torment without being able to do anything about it… and I think that seals the W for The “Yes!” Man.

WINNER: Daniel Bryan

BURDICK: It is a match eight years in the making, but it’s only gonna take a three-count for Miz to stun the WWE Universe in Brooklyn. Bryan is the quintessential “irresistible force” in so many ways, so much so that he may prove to be a bit too overconfident, something the optimistic A-Lister will take full advantage of.

WINNER: The Miz

CHIK: While The Miz has shown that he’ll stoop to any low to get the upper hand on Daniel Bryan (including throwing a fake baby at him), there won’t be any room for chicanery when the bitter enemies step into the squared circle, and that’s where Bryan thrives. As for The Beard, who’s been itching for this moment for several years, what better way to prove your claim that your greatest rival is “soft” than by making him tap out in the center of the ring?

WINNER: Daniel Bryan

United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy (PREVIEW)

BENIGNO: An unusual rivalry between unusual men. A toss-up in general, but Nakamura seems to have the edge, doesn’t he?

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura

PAPPOLLA: Despite Jeff Hardy’s flash of offensive fury this past Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE, I find it hard to put my chips on the guy who’s gotten continually assaulted by several different Superstars for the last month and change. I’ll roll with Shinsuke to retain.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura

BURDICK: Nefarious tactics or not, The King of Strong Style has proven that he knows how to ground The Charismatic Enigma, and he will do it again in Brooklyn.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura

CHIK: While Jeff Hardy finally made it through an episode of SmackDown LIVE without catching a savage beating from Randy Orton or Shinsuke Nakamura (or both) on Tuesday, The Charismatic Enigma can’t possibly be 100 percent after enduring so many harrowing assaults from The Viper and The King of Strong Style. And if going up against the deadly, eccentric Rockstar wasn’t enough of a challenge for the embattled Hardy, Orton is sure to be lurking in the shadows as he was on Tuesday, and there’s no way The Viper will stand by and allow his prey of choice to win a championship bout at SummerSlam.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura

Finn Bálor vs. Constable Baron Corbin (PREVIEW)

BENIGNO: It’s been proven time and again that Finn Bálor is more than the sum of his height. Expect a reminder for our dear Constable at SummerSlam.

WINNER: Finn Bálor

PAPPOLLA: There is a reason Constable Baron Corbin competes in work attire — because he means business. Finn Bálor has done far too much to irritate Stephanie McMahon’s personally-appointed Constable, and Corbin will get ample revenge at The Biggest Event of Summer.

WINNER: Constable Baron Corbin

BURDICK: Not only does he continue to be one of the angriest competitors once the bell rings, but he is smart. Don’t think so? Re-watch when he chose to exit the ring rather than suffer the wrath of Brock Lesnar. And with the law on his side thanks to the backing of Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Corbin will teach Finn Bálor a painful lesson: When you fight authority, authority always wins.

WINNER: Constable Baron Corbin

CHIK: Though he’s split two singles bouts against Baron Corbin, Finn Bálor has been one step ahead of his rival for weeks, causing The Constable to lose his cool several times and refusing to cower in the face of his rival’s size advantage and newfound authority. Look for the calm and collected Extraordinary Man to take advantage of a costly mistake by the hot-headed Corbin and seal the deal with the Coup de Grace.

WINNER: Finn Bálor

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day (PREVIEW)

BENIGNO: The New Day have been as magnificent as a double-booty-unicorn-rainbow pouring pancakes. But The Bludgeon Brothers don’t lose.

WINNER: The Bludgeon Brothers

PAPPOLLA: The New Day will make another bit of history when they become the first tag team to deliver The Bludgeon Brothers their first conventional tag team defeat.

WINNER: The New Day

BURDICK: Don’t you dare be sour! Clap as The New Day rise above the darkness to become the five-time Tag Team Champions and feeeeeeel the power!

WINNER: The New Day

CHIK: The Power of Positivity can only take you so far when you’re up against a pair of towering, ill-tempered, unfeeling behemoths, and the destructive Harper & Rowan, who have yet to be pinned or made to submit since reemerging on the blue brand, will continue their dominant run with The Biggest Bludgeoning of the Summer.

WINNER: The Bludgeon Brothers

Raw Tag Team Champion B-Team vs. The Revival (SummerSlam Kickoff Match) (PREVIEW)

BENIGNO: One of Raw’s most surprising success stories finally comes to an end, and one of its most long-awaited ones comes to fruition. (If that’s too convoluted, try this: Revival win).

WINNER: Revival

PAPPOLLA: The B-Team are truly on a roll. Here’s hoping this train rides forever.

WINNER: The B-Team

BURDICK: I’m banking on the most outrageous streak in WWE history to continue, but I am quite sure The Deleters are making other plans. I predict “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt will interfere and leave both teams wandering through the Multiverse with no clear winner to speak of.

WINNER: No Contest

CHIK: Dash & Dawson have seemingly been on the verge of greatness ever since making the jump to the red brand, claiming victories over the likes of The New Day, The Hardy Boyz and even Roman Reigns & Bobby Lashley, but untimely injuries and some bad breaks have prevented them from getting their hands on the Raw Tag Team Titles. The Revival were hard-luck losers last Monday after dropping Bray Wyatt with a picture-perfect Shatter Machine that allowed Curtis Axel to steal the pin, but the “Top Guys” are due to finally seize their moment in a traditional tag team environment at SummerSlam.

WINNER: The Revival

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak (SummerSlam Kickoff Match) (PREVIEW)

BENIGNO: Few Superstars are as under-the-radar hungry, talented or ambitious as the Cruiserweights. Cedric Alexander’s been great. But it’s time for a better 205 Live.

WINNER: Drew Gulak

PAPPOLLA: The 205 Live roster just keeps trying, but you can’t kill the soul. Cedric Alexander tops Drew Gulak to retain the Cruiserweight Title — watch out for this one to steal the show.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander

BURDICK: Because… well… because he’s Drew Gulak.

WINNER: Drew Gulak

CHIK: Perhaps Drew Gulak snapped when the WWE Universe didn’t take his PowerPoint presentations seriously, or maybe it was because his campaign for a better 205 Live never received much support. Whatever the reason, an unsettling new version of The Philadelphia Stretcher has emerged in recent weeks, and the spiteful Gulak will stop at nothing to ground the high-flying Cedric Alexander before locking him in the near-inescapable Gulock.

WINNER: Drew Gulak

​​​​​Rusev & Lana vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega (SummerSlam Kickoff Match) (PREVIEW)

BENIGNO: If Aiden English stays away, it’s Rusev Day all the way. But he won’t. So…

WINNER: Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega

PAPPOLLA: Rusev & Lana losing on Rusev Day would be like Captain America losing on the Fourth of July… or something like that.

WINNER: Rusev & Lana

BURDICK: The combination of Rusev & Lana is an intense one, conjuring up memories of Facebook Watch’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge Tournament. But Almas & Vega have one thing that their opponents don’t have: Aiden English will not be trying to help them win.

WINNER: Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega

CHIK: With all the drama surrounding Rusev, Lana and Aiden English, it’s easy to forget that Andrade “Cien” Almas has tasted defeat just once (against AJ Styles) and Zelina Vega is unbeaten since the pair joined the blue brand. The crafty El Idolo and Vega are almost certain to take advantage of the tumultuous dynamic on the other side of the ring and score yet another impressive victory.

WINNER: Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega

