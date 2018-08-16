Aleister Black on Instagram: “I AM WATCHING YOU”

While NXT General Manager William Regal has pledged to investigate last week’s mysterious parking lot attack on Aleister Black, a new Instagram post from The Dutch Destroyer suggests that the former NXT Champion will be keeping a close eye on this weekend’s NXT Live Events.

This afternoon, Black posted a black-and-white graphic promoting tonight’s Live Event in Lowell, Mass., tomorrow’s show in Asbury Park, N.J., and Saturday’s TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. The words “I AM WATCHING YOU” are scrawled over the top of the graphic.

Black’s message is certainly open to interpretation. Could The Dutch Destroyer, who was pulled from this Saturday’s NXT Championship Match due to injuries sustained in the ambush, know something that we don’t about the unidentified perpetrator(s) who attacked him? Or is Black simply letting all NXT Superstars — many of whom were spotted near his unconscious body — know that he’s watching their every move as he narrows down a list of suspects?

Either way, it seems safe to conclude that Black won’t be satisfied until he scores retribution.