WWE and Nine extend partnership to televise Raw and SmackDown in Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA and STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE and Nine today announced an agreement to continue broadcasting WWE’s flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, on free-to-air television in Australia. Channel 9GO! will continue airing a weekly one-hour version of Raw between 11:15 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. on Thursdays, and a weekly one-hour version of SmackDown between 11:15 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. on Fridays.

“We are excited to be able to present Raw and SmackDown to our audience and WWE’s massive fan base in Australia,” said Alison Hurbert-Burns, Nine’s Director of Content Acquisition & Commercial Development.

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Nine, a best-in-class TV partner in Australia,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. “This continued partnership enables us to expand our reach in Australia and complements our live programming in the region.”

Raw and SmackDown will also be available on 9NOW, Nine’s platform for authenticated subscribers, for a VOD catch-up window.