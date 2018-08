Whether he’s giving backpacks to the Tampa Bay community or buying a wheelchair for a child in need, Titus O’Neil has a reputation for always giving back.

During a SummerSlam meet-and-greet Thursday, O’Neil gave one fan the surprise of a lifetime by gifting her money to go to NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

O’Neil said that he didn’t know the backstory behind why she didn’t have the money for tickets; he just sensed her positive vibes.