Watch the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV Pre-Show at 6 ET/3 PT

Before NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV goes down tonight at 7 ET/4 PT, tune in to WWE Network at 6 ET/3 PT to watch the TakeOver Pre-Show.

Featuring match-by-match analysis from panelists Charly Caruso, Pat McAfee and Sam Roberts, as well as special appearances by NXT Superstars, the Pre-Show brings you up close to all the action in the minutes leading up to NXT’s fourth annual TakeOver event in Brooklyn.

The TakeOver Pre-Show will be available to watch on WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google+.