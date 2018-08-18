Matt Riddle officially signs as an NXT Superstar

As NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV erupted inside Barclays Center tonight, the NXT Universe got a chance to see the newest addition to the black-and-yellow brand.

Matt Riddle, or as he is often referred to by fans, “The King of Bros,” has been announced as the newest Superstar to wave the NXT flag. Fittingly, the news was revealed as he was ringside for tonight’s huge WWE Network special event in Brooklyn.

The former wrestling champion and UFC fighter made a name for himself in the indie circuit, capturing titles such as the EVOLVE Championship and the PROGRESS Atlas Championship.

The announcement of Riddle’s signing adds another layer of excitement and competition to the black-and-yellow brand.